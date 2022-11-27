A report that calls Meridian’s lack of medium- and high-density housing “alarming,” says the city can offer more affordable and age-friendly housing by making changes to its zoning code, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
The code audit was commissioned by AARP and conducted by WGI, a design and professional services firm, according to emails obtained by the Idaho Press. AARP sent a final draft of the report to Meridian in October.
“Meridian is experiencing unprecedented growth as one of the fastest growing cities in the country during a time of national uncertainty following a global health crisis,” the report said. “The City’s existing housing stock of over 80% detached single-family homes is alarming for the future of housing affordability, walkability, and vibrancy.”
Meridian joined AARPs Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities last year, the report said. The AARP Idaho office identified five zoning code topics to address in the code audit to help make Meridian a “livable and age-friendly community.”
The goal of the report’s recommendations was to diversify land uses and housing stock to provide more options, especially for those aging in place.
When it comes to housing mix availability, about 83% of Meridian’s housing is detached single-family homes, according to the report. Around 3% is 1-unit attached, such as a townhome. About 8% is 2-9 units, 2% is 10-19 units and around 3% is 20 or more units.