Meridian aerials

Meridian neighborhoods are shown in this aerial view.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press, file

A report that calls Meridian’s lack of medium- and high-density housing “alarming,” says the city can offer more affordable and age-friendly housing by making changes to its zoning code, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

The code audit was commissioned by AARP and conducted by WGI, a design and professional services firm, according to emails obtained by the Idaho Press. AARP sent a final draft of the report to Meridian in October.


