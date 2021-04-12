Whew. The House has adjourned for the day, after jumping wildly around in its calendar, as is the preference of House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who is in charge of the calendar. Moyle never says in advance what the House will take up that day or even will take up next; when I queried him late last week, he said, “I’m not going to tell you!” Meanwhile, the Senate had an extended debate on SB 1193, the new version of the $6 million early learning grant, and then passed it on a very close 18-17 vote. I’ll have more on that in a subsequent post.
In the House, 10 bills passed this morning, and none were killed. The closest votes were on SCR 106, a measure authorizing the Idaho Wheat Commission to enter into agreements with the State Building Authority to finance construction of a new building to be funded by its provider assessments, which passed 39-28; and SB 1175, the budget bill for Health Education Programs, which also passed 38-29.
The health education programs, which include funding for medical residencies and the WWAMI program, which allows Idaho medical students to attend med school in neighboring states through a cooperative program since Idaho lacks its own state medical school, drew opposition from Moyle, who told the House, “I support the programs, but I have one issue.” He noted that roughly half of WWAMI’s graduates end up choosing to practice medicine in Idaho. “We’re subsidizing students to go somewhere else,” he said.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, countered that the state educates students at all of its colleges and universities, its law school, and even in its high schools, without forbidding them from later leaving the state. “We don’t require any of them to sign an oath in blood that they’re going to come back to Idaho,” she said. “It’s part of the service that we provide as a state.”
SB 1175 had earlier passed the Senate on a vote of 33-2; it now heads to the governor’s desk.
Among other measures passed in the House this morning: A voter ID bill from Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Lewiston, HB 344, passed on a 56-12 party-line vote, with all Republicans present voting in favor and all House Democrats voting against. It makes a series of changes to Idaho’s voter ID law, including forbidding the use of high school student ID’s, adding a new requirement starting in 2024 that any voter who signs an affidavit rather than showing a photo ID be photographed at the polls and the photo be attached to the affidavit; instituting audits of the affidavits; and more. Mitchell told the House the bill would have no fiscal impact, but Democrats questioned that, noting it required new technology and government processes.
SB 1139, legislation sponsored by Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, to revise and restrict the powers of the director of the state Department of Health & Welfare, including to deal with quarantines, passed on a 65-2 vote; the bill had been negotiated with the Little Administration.
SB 1045, Senate-passed legislation to start funding an “advanced opportunities” program for private school students passed 66-1; the state currently offers the program, which pays for high school students to earn college credit while still in high school, only to public high school students.
The House also passed the budget bill for the state Controller’s office, HB 338, on a 54-13 vote; approved the budget bill for special programs at the University of Idaho for next year, SB 1187, on a 49-18 vote; passed the budget bill for the state treasurer’s office, SB 1186, on a 64-1 vote with just Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, dissenting; passed SB 1039aaH, to provide for a workforce readiness and career technical education diploma, on a unanimous 67-0 vote; and approved a non-binding memorial, SJM 107 on criminal justice partnerships, 60-5.