I received an email at 2:15 saying that the House Ways & Means Committee will meet at 2:30; just saw it now. The agenda is posted with this blog post. It's now 2:40 p.m.; the meeting may already be over. It called for introducing four new bills. However, I did hear from committee Chairman Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, that the four bills "will be retained in Ways & Means," rather than proceed further this session...
House Ways & Means schedules meeting to introduce new bills with 15 minutes notice...
