The House Ways & Means Committee this morning introduced a new version of the statewide hands-free law for drivers on cell phones that already has passed the Senate. House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, told the committee, “This is essentially SB 1314 with an amendment that addresses moving agricultural vehicles. … This amendment … was agreed upon by the original sponsor in the Senate.”
The addition to the bill is an additional exception, reading, “The use of a mobile electronic device in a farming or ranching operation to assist in the movement of farm tractors, farm equipment, and implements of husbandry from one farm operation to another.”
The new version of the bill shows that it’s sponsored by House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian. Asked what will happen with the new bill now, House Ways & Means Chairman Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, said he expected it likely would go to the House Transportation Committee.
SB 1314 passed the Senate 30-5 on Feb. 25. The next day, it was referred to Palmer’s committee in the House, where it’s stayed.