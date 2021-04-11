The Idaho House voted unanimously last week to repeal a portion of state law that grants exceptions to the criminal definition of rape when someone is married to the alleged perpetrator. SB 1089 will now head to Gov. Brad Little’s desk to be signed into law. The long-standing inconsistency in Idaho’s law is rooted in sexist attitudes that wives are “property” of their husbands, said Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who drafted the legislation.
“As times change, so do attitudes and values; our laws should reflect those changing values. The unanimous vote speaks loudly that no one should be given a pass to commit a crime based on a relationship for actions that are otherwise criminal,” Wintrow said. “Rape is rape no matter who you are or what relationship you are in.”
The bill was carried in the House by Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, and passed the Senate in March.
