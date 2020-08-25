Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, opened debate on her bill, HB 1, by telling the House, “Elections are very important, this November election is no different. And people in Idaho want the opportunity to vote in person. The bill is emergency legislation, to take effect immediately, declaring that Idahoans will always be allowed the opportunity to vote in person despite any disaster or emergency. Giddings said her bill doesn’t change Idaho’s existing law that allows certain precincts with few voters to go all-mail.
There was no debate, but Speaker House Bedke paused before calling for the vote, as three members were off the floor, Reps. Zollinger, Wagoner and Wood, and he’d agreed this morning to allow members who don’t want to be on the floor due to social distancing concerns to watch remotely, then return to vote. None of the three returned, though, and Bedke called for the vote.
It passed unanimously, 67-0.