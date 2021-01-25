The Idaho House on Monday voted 55-15 in favor of immediately lifting all COVID-related limits on gatherings statewide, with one North Idaho representative declaring the pandemic over. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said in her view, Idaho hasn't had enough deaths to make COVID-19 a pandemic, though as of Sunday, 1,669 Idahoans had died. That, she said, is "nowhere close to a pandemic."
"I think if you look at the facts and the numbers for the state, by all means, the sick emergency is over," Scott told the House. "Maybe there’s a debate right now on do we still want to keep getting money. That’s a different story. But the pandemic is over by all means of data."
According to state figures, 160,033 Idahoans have been infected with COVID-19; 18,956 of those infections have occurred just since Jan. 1, as have 245 deaths.
HCR 2 now moves to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. If the concurrent resolution were to gain two-thirds support in both houses, it would take effect, as concurrent resolutions don’t require the governor’s signature. But legal and constitutional questions remain about the proposal.
It’s one of an array of proposals lawmakers have introduced thus far this session aimed at trimming the governor’s emergency powers. That push drew strong criticism from Gov. Brad Little on Friday, who accused lawmakers of playing “political games” and endangering tens of millions in federal disaster aid needed for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The result, the governor warned, would be extending the pandemic in Idaho, rather than ending it.
