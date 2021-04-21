After a lengthy debate in which numerous representatives spoke out, the House has voted 48-19 in favor of overriding the governor's veto of HB 135aa, the emergency powers bill that passed both houses. The issue now shifts to the Senate, which earlier fell one vote short of overriding the veto of a similar bill, SB 1136aa.
House Speaker Scott Bedke said a veto override takes two-thirds of those members present, and in this case, with three members absent, 45 of the 67 votes were needed. That mark was met. After the vote, the House recessed until 2:30 p.m. and a House Ways & Means Committee meeting was announced for 2 p.m.
By my count, 14 representatives debated in favor of the override, and five debated against, including at least one who voted in favor of HB 135aa earlier. Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, told the House, "I don't feel that most of my constituents, save for perhaps a handful of the loudest, feel that we have done a good job of trying to think through all of the potential emergencies out there. ... There is a growing narrative, and we're not without fault of assisting in that narrative, that we are more focused on the balance of powers than we are on the underlying policy areas."
"It's our job to write the playbook, it's our job to call in the plays," Chaney said. "So as much as it may be uncomfortable, it's the executive branch's job to execute the plays. ... It's the struggle for power between those branches that makes us a state and a nation of limited government. ... It's a good thing, this struggle, this argument is a good thing."
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the bill's lead sponsor, urged even those House members who opposed the original bill to support the override. "I think it's important that we as a legislative body support legislative actions," he said. "We as a legislative body made a decision and we passed it."
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said, "I think it comes as no surprise that I won't be supporting the bill — I voted against it every time." He said one of the main reasons was "because it can apply to one single incident," such as the rockslide that closed the road to Elk City for months in 2016. "That emergency declaration was open for four and half months. So are we going to let the people of Elk City hang out there, because we can't get them food or water or whatever they need?" Under HB 135aa, he said, the Legislature would have to reconvene to extend an emergency declaration for that beyond 60 days. "Is that good use of the taxpayer dollars? I don't think so."
"Right now there is a lot of emotion because of the situation that presented itself with this pandemic, and people are upset," Syme said. "But making decisions based on emotion is never good. Reasoned decisions are what we should always be making."
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, said, "We're fed up. Why is the executive branch so afraid of shared power? What's the real reason? ... I'm tired of being beholden to the executive branch. We have our own power, we're our own body. Let's do what's right for Idahoans. The only tyranny I've seen is from the executive branch this past year."
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, "We aren't tyrants in here, and it's really, really hard to be a tyrant when you're a one-in-105 vote. It's really hard. But it's easy if you're just one person."
"We need a rebalance of these powers," she told the House. "This is something I believe our body really needs to do is stand up against tyranny."
Rep, John Gannon, D-Boise, noted concerns from Idaho food producers, who pointed out that in 2017, there were five disasters declared, and three of them went for longer than 60 days. "There can be little question that what this bill does is bring this Legislature even closer to being a year-round Legislature, and I don't think the people of Idaho want that," he said. Lawmakers have been discussing the idea since August, he said. "It's been 100 days, the bill finally got to the governor. The Legislature can't act very quickly. That's the point."
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, "Idahoans value freedom, and I agree that our constitutional rights can never be outright suspended, especially during emergencies." He said if a governor in an emergency can suspend 1st Amendment rights to gather or attend large church services, "What about our 2nd Amendment? What if we have a governor who is very anti-2nd Amendment?"
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, said, "This bill has been worked on from the beginning of the session. It's not an idea that's popped up on Day 99. ... It's time that we as a legislative body exercise our oversight of the executive branch and stand our ground as the representatives of the good people of the state of Idaho."
Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, urged representatives to show "fortitude" and "backbone" in the face of the GOP governor's veto, and Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said, "The most efficient form of government is a tyranny, and there are many strong executive forms of government around the world. ... We should not short-change the people back home by allowing this representative body and this legislative process to be disparaged and demeaned. It is our heritage as Americans."
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, challenged the idea "that somehow my constitutional rights ... were violated. I don't know about the rest of you, but none of my rights were violated at all." Nor were they threatened, he said. He noted that as a Catholic, his church "happened to agree that there was a real issue in the pandemic, and they happened to agree that assembly of a congregation for any reason whatsoever was a threat. So my religious rights weren't threatened whatsoever, nor were any of my other constitutional rights threatened. Now, my life was, in some manner."
"I'm not a spring chicken any more, have some underlying medical conditions," said Wood, the House's oldest member and a retired physician. "So should I have happened to contract COVID-19, I don't know what would happen. ... I may not be here today. The fact is, that's where the real threat came from."
He added, "It's the exact same principle of why there's a single commanding general on the battlefield. There's not a committee of generals, there's not a pair of generals. A group of people cannot make immediate decisions, and in emergencies you have to make immediate decisions. You can't have more than one cook in the kitchen, that doesn't work."
He noted the length of the current legislative session, now the third-longest in state history. "Every one of us knows what's happened here for 101 days, and we've got another I don't know how many days, 14 days, 21 days, left before we're allowed to go home," he said. "This will wind up being the longest session in history. And I think we're going to be judged on this, and the people of the state of Idaho are going to stand around saying, 'Is that who we really want making decisions in an emergency for the state of Idaho?' I think not. I'll be voting no."
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, declared, "We do not have a king, we do not have a king in the state of Idaho that dictates to us what our rights are. Those rights are given to us by God."
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, told the House, "We need to be able to provide input because we are on the ground listening to our constituents. ... We need to rightfully take back our place as a Legislature and represent our folks."
Monks, in his final words to the House before the vote, noted that the three-day August special session passed three laws and two resolutions. "We can act quickly — we've proven that we can act quickly," he said.