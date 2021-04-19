The Idaho House today voted – again – to eliminate the August election. An earlier House bill to do the same thing died in a Senate committee after it drew opposition from school districts and school boards across the state, who said the August election date is crucial to school districts facing budget cuts unless they pass supplemental levies. That’s because school districts set their budgets in June, and school starts in September.
This time, the House amended an unrelated Senate bill, SB 1061, altering some election deadlines, to add the provision eliminating the August election date, one of four election dates Idaho has allowed since it consolidated elections to those four dates 13 years ago. Prior to that, various types of taxing districts in the state held elections at all different times of the year. The consolidation, enacted by the Legislature, also consolidated all elections to be run by county clerks, rather than by the individual taxing districts.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, the House sponsor of the amended bill, said the bill would address election deadlines, “and establishing that they all have three election dates, May, March and November.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, asked her, “Does the amended version of this bill eliminate the ability for school districts to ask voters to vote on a bond or levy in August?”
Young responded, “The amended version of this bill provides that all of those different elections that I stated will have a March, May and November election date. Thank you.”
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, said, “I did quite a bit of research on this, and talking to our county clerks; I have four of them. Most of the county clerks were wishy-washy, some said yes, they said it didn’t really make a difference to them in our local communities. But as I reached out to 10 school districts in our district, I heard a totally different story.”
She noted that the 2008 election consolidation bill “whittled it from 12 to four” months in which elections could take place. “We made some promises back then that weren’t necessarily upheld,” she said. “They’re pretty evenly spaced, March, May, August and November. Is that really our job, to micromanage anything else?”
She noted that in her district, the August election has been the date of recall elections, both successful and unsuccessful.
“It should be our job to give citizens every opportunity to be involved, and whittling that away is not our job,” Toone told the House. “It’s our job to promote it.”
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said, “This bill was a great bill before the amendments were tacked onto it. With these amendments tacked onto it, I will not be able to support it.”
Young told the House, “This bill clarifies some processes and establishes a uniform rule for these different kinds of elections. The issue of the August election has been debated at length in this body, so I will not add more to that, and ask for your support of this bill.”
The bill then passed, 46-21. It now must return to the Senate for possible concurrence in the House amendments; if the Senate doesn’t concur, the bill dies.