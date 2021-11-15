The Idaho House voted overwhelmingly today to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings for “conduct unbecoming” a member of the House and remove her from one of her committee assignments.
Giddings, R-White Bird, who currently is running for lieutenant governor, criticized the process and maintained she did nothing wrong when she posted links to a far-right blog post identifying a 19-year-old legislative intern who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape. Von Ehlinger, 39, a political ally of Giddings, is facing an April trial on two felony charges.
Giddings posted the information, including the photo and personal details of the young woman, on her Facebook page and in an official constituent newsletter. The House Ethics Committee, which voted unanimously in favor of the sanctions after a hearing in August, also cited Giddings, in its formal report to the House, for "repeated lying, half-truths, and total disrespect for the Ethics Committee."
Giddings will lose her seat on the House Commerce & Human Resources committee, which handles employment matters.
"I have given my whole life in a fight for truth," Giddings told the House.
She also detailed her steps leading up to posting links to a “Redoubt News” blog post revealing the young woman’s identity and personal details, saying she checked with a lawyer and officials and determined the von Ehlinger ethics process was public at that point. “The reason I went to that article is it was the only article in the press that shared both sides of the story,” she told the House. “If there’s an opportunity to stand up for due process, I will be the first to do it.”
Numerous House members strongly condemned Giddings’ actions, though 11 debated in her favor on Monday. The final vote was 49-19 in favor of the ethics sanctions, a greater than two-to-one margin.