Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan delivers his annual State of the Judiciary address to legislators Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol. Bevan said the pool for judicial openings is too small, and the pay is not competitive.
Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan delivers his annual State of the Judiciary address to legislators Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol. Bevan said the pool for judicial openings is too small, and the pay is not competitive.
The Idaho House voted 59-9 on Thursday in favoring of raising judicial salaries.
Last year, the Legislature left the session after providing pay raises for every other classification of state employee outside of judges.
In this year's State of the Judiciary Address, Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said the pool for new judicial openings is too small and called for salary increases.
HB 348 would increase Idaho Supreme Court justice salaries by 3% to $165,212. Court of Appeals judges would see a 4.5% raise, District Court judges 4.7%, and magistrate judges would see 8.2%.
Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, sponsored the bill and noted that sometimes public sector attorneys had higher salaries than the judges they stand before.
Under the legislation, Court of Appeals judges would make $8,000 less than the Supreme Court justices, district judges would earn $6,000 less than Court of Appeals judges, and magistrate judges would make $8,000 less than district judges.
The total cost to the general fund would be around $1.9 million. However, last year the Legislature appropriated money for judicial salary increases and the appropriation bill wasn't vetoed.
The difference between what was appropriated last year and this year's bill is $853,100. JFAC on Wednesday approved this appropriation in a 17-2 vote.