Railing against attendance limits imposed by organizers on an upcoming girls’ basketball tournament, the Idaho House has voted 55-15 in favor of HCR 5, a resolution aimed at declaring “null, void and of no force and effect” the governor’s 50-person guideline for public or private gatherings statewide due to the coronavirus pandemic, even though that guideline doesn’t apply to the tournament.
“It would appear a little bit like there may be confusion, and that’s why I said, ‘Let me be clear that we wanted to give the directive from the legislative body itself,’” Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, told the House. Ehardt, a coach, said, “I’m going to be able to look my kids in the eye, I’m going to be able to look my parents in the eye, and I’m going to say that we tried. We have tried to do everything we could to make it possible for you to play and to play in front of your family.”
Ehardt co-sponsored HCR 5 with Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who told the House, “We would like these facilities to be open, we would like the schools to be open as well.” The 50-person guideline on gatherings in the governor’s current “Stage 3 Stay Healthy Guidelines” also doesn’t apply to schools.
Crane said his beef is with the Idaho High School Activities Association, which made the decision to impose a limit on fans of 1,800 for the upcoming girls basketball championship at the Ford Idaho Center, and of 300 on tournament games leading up to the championship, at 1,500 tickets per team. “At least get these capacity levels up to 40% and allow these students to play in those games,” Crane said. The current state Board of Education guidelines for school sports events allow up to 40% of capacity in the venue.
Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, asked Crane, “Is the high school athletic agency the problem, or is the governor’s order the problem?”
Crane responded, “The problem that has arisen in talking with the Idaho High School Athletic Association … is there is so much confusion around the issue.” He said he looked into going to one kids' basketball game and was told only 55 fans would be allowed; at another, elsewhere, attendance was unlimited. “The problem is there’s no clear, definitive line,” Crane said. “It’s a group of superintendents that have made this formal decision.”
Gibbs told the House, “I don’t think the action we’re taking addresses the issue at hand.”
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said she had a “call from a very upset mom” who “asked what this 40% was.” Boyle told the House, “We are denying families a very important part of their life and their children’s life. So we simply need to lift this completely so there is no confusion and allow people to get on with their lives.”
The governor’s 50-person guideline for gatherings is part of his Stage 3 “Stay Healthy” guidelines for safety amid the current COVID-19 pandemic in the state. As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., Idaho had reported 166,095 COVID-19 infections among Idahoans, including 437 new cases that day, and 1,780 deaths.
HCR 5 now moves across the Capitol rotunda to be assigned to a Senate committee.