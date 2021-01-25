The House has voted 55-15 in favor of HCR 2, the resolution calling for lifting all COVID-related limits on gatherings statewide. The measure now moves to the Senate side. In the closing debate, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said, “This absolutely is more than just sports, it always has been.” She said, “You know, I appreciate that this was a huge task and this was unexpected. … Ten months have since passed, and it’s time to involve some others to help make those decisions as we represent those people in our districts. … There will always be risk in life.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said when the state Board of Education acted last week on school sports attendance limits, "We got 40% of our 1st Amendment rights back. With the passage of this legislation we are making it very clear that we want 100% of our 1st Amendment rights back."