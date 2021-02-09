After much debate, the House has voted 51-19 in favor of HB 90, Rep. Doug Okuniewicz's "monument protection" bill that requires the Legislature to approve, by concurrent resolution, before any street, school or park in the state could be renamed if it has a historical name, or before any historical monument could be removed. "We only ask that we add to history without deleting what we already have," Okuniewicz told the House.
"I've been asked why the Legislature should insert itself into the decision-making process that would otherwise be handled by local officials," he said, "and my answer to that is simple: The decision whether or not to permanently remove a historically important monument or memorial is important to everyone in our state, not just the people who happen to live next to it."
Several representatives had questions for Okuniewicz about how the proposed law would work. Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, asked what would happen if a local street was named Clark, which might or might not be for a historical figure, and local authorities wanted to rename it for a sports hall-of-famer of particular local significance. "They would have to come to the Legislature," Okuniewicz responded. "I feel pretty strongly that we would probably say it's OK."
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, asked Okuniewicz what would happen if the local Planning & Zoning authorities wanted to approve redevelopment of some farmland that has a road on it named "Teddy Roosevelt Boulevard" and in the process, the road would be removed and no longer exist. "What happens in the case that the Legislature is not in session? Would the ... development have to be postponed until after the Legislature meets?" she asked.
"Yes," Okuniewicz responded.
Rep. Aaron von Ehrlinger, R-Lewiston, spoke out in favor of the bill, saying he objects to what he's seen in cities like Seattle as far as removing monuments. "It almost looked like the Russian revolution earlier last year and it was absolutely despicable," he said. "I'm glad we are taking this upon us, because this last summer all the mayors in these big cities that did absolutely nothing in the face of these leftists and sometimes Marxists, was absolutely weak. And they need to be not allowed to be making these decisions, because if they're not going to lead, the people in the statehouses should, and that's why I will be voting 'yes' on this."
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, shared the story of how he moved away from his hometown, Pocatello, to attend West Point and stayed away 14 years, then decided to return to raise his family, and found a community that had changed. "On the east side of Pocatello is a peak called Chinese Peak," he said. "Up until 2001, Chinese Peak was called 'Chink Peak,' an offensive term that labeled that mountain as long as I can remember and many years before, a reminder to our community of the difficult relationship we had with Chinese-Americans who had come to Pocatello and helped build the community through the railroad."
He recalled the difficulty of explaining the name to his sister-in-law, who is of Chinese descent.
"It was named after a gentleman, a Chinese miner, who had died at the top of the mountain," Ruchti told the House. "And in my opinion, under this legislation," the community wouldn't have been able to rename the peak. "It would have to come to this body to get the permission to do so," he said.
"It's a community decision to change these names," Ruchti said. "This is what local control is all about. This is why that concept is a truism, it's not just something that we throw around during a campaign. Local control is important to our communities."
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, countered, "I can't imagine if someone came and said, 'We would like to remove whatever it is that is truly offensive,' that this body would not give a green light to that."
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, said, "I am very supportive of this bill because what it does is it gives us the opportunity to make sure we're not erasing part of our history that in the future we will need to remember and learn from."
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney, questioned both the bill's legality and its constitutionality; Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, also an attorney, said he didn't believe the bill violated the state Constitution's ban on local or special laws, as it would apply equally to any community wanting to rename something. That clause also prohibits the Legislature from passing local or special laws "changing the names of persons or places."
Okuniewicz, in his closing debate, said, "This is a simple bill. It's not intrusive, it's legal, and most importantly it will help protect history."
The bill now moves to the Senate side.