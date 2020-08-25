The House has voted 48-20 in favor of HCR 1, the concurrent resolution aimed at ending the current state emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is not symbolic, I fully expect that this passes both houses," said Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, the measure's sponsor, in his closing debate. However, it's not clear whether the Senate will take up the measure, or whether the special session of the Legislature can even address the matter as it wasn't in the governor's enumerated topics for the special session, as required by the Idaho Constitution.
House votes 48-20 in favor of HCR 1, aiming to end emergency declaration
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.