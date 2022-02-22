After nearly an hour and a half of debate, the Idaho House has passed Rep. Charlie Shepherd’s bill to make it a crime for any Idaho employer to require any type of coronavirus vaccines or require workers to disclose their vaccine status. The vote was 39-29; the bill, HB 581, now moves to senators for consideration.
“This bill ensures the individual rights of employees to not be discriminated against in the workforce because of their vaccine status in regards to COVID-19 or any other emergency-use authorization vaccine,” Shepherd told the House.
He said the bill was “a brainchild of mine, when I saw what OSHA tried to do, forcing our companies to mandate the vaccine.”
The bill has exemptions the federal government and entities “employing health care professionals for the purpose of providing health care services,” but applies to all other Idaho employers of any size. Violations would be misdemeanors punishable by fines of up to $1,000.
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, told the House, “I can’t believe this is where we are in this body, that we are going to regulate private business and tell private business what they can do. I cannot believe that’s where we are.”
He said he built his law firm into a successful business. “It is my property right, I built it, I own it,” he said. “I know what works in those walls.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said his daughter is immunocompromised, as is his son-in-law, who uses a motorized wheelchair. “Now with this bill, if they want to hire somebody to come into their house and they say, ‘You know what, we’d like you to be vaccinated’ … that’s their personal right to ask. Now you are going to make my daughter a criminal and punish her with a thousand-dollar fine. I, too, can’t believe we have gotten to this point. It’s my daughter’s individual liberty to ask.”
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, said, “This really does force the employer to keep that individual on its payroll regardless of their ability to perform their job. We have churches in the state of Idaho … who send missionaries overseas with a requirement to be vaccinated. We have a global agricultural community, a global business community here in Idaho that does business on a worldwide basis, who require many of their employees to be vaccinated to travel. Are we going to tell them they can no longer do that? That’s a commerce issue. That’s a business issue.”
She added, “We don’t need the heavy hand of Idaho state government making that decision for our small businesses, for our large businesses, and for our global businesses, and in the name of liberty and freedom for those businesses today, I ask you to vote no.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, “To say that we shouldn’t get involved in the employer-employee decision? Goodness, we do it all the time. … There are certain questions an employer cannot ask of prospective employees because it would be discriminatory.”
“When we’re talking about people’s personal medical decisions, I think that falls into that category,” Nate said.
Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, said, “Folks, there are choices. Employees have a decision to make. Those are difficult decisions, I recognize that. But I’m a firm believer that when we allow employers and employees to work this out amongst themselves, that is the very best solution – not when we interject with government.”
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said just two years ago, “We did not have to tell people anything about our medical records. Then it was like overnight, now we have to tell that. … I can’t believe this is where we are, either, for a totally different reason. And I don’t feel comfortable sharing my medical information with others.”
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, agreed. “In the workplace it should not be used as a piece of discrimination, and our vaccine status is a matter of privacy,” she said. “That kind of discrimination should be absolutely prohibited, and particularly in a state like ours that values our freedoms and our liberties, there is no place for a vaccine mandate like this.”
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said, “This is a personal health decision. … There are things that are appropriate in a contract between an employer and an employee, but business is not in a position to dictate to people what is in their best interest medically.”
“We should not have businesses inserting themselves into the middle of a relationship between an individual and their doctor when they are making private health decisions,” Young said. “Yes, a business is someone’s personal property, they own that business, they have a right to make decisions about their business. But I’ll tell you what, as an individual, my most fundamental property is my person.”
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, an insurance agent, noted that employers with self-funded health insurance plans do have access to employees’ medical information. “A lot of these businesses have worked this out,” he said. Saying he doesn’t know of any business owners in his areas who have mandated vaccines, Furniss said some have encouraged them, in part because of lower costs to those self-funded insurance plans if an employee becomes ill.
“Maybe to have your employee vaccinated might be a business decision,” Furniss said. “Are we going to take that decision away from a business owner?” He noted that lawmakers on the House Business Committee have prided themselves on reducing regulations on Idaho businesses. “And now we’re going to add one more,” he said. “Let employers work this out. It will be just fine. They don’t need us to tell them what to do to make money.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, “I don’t have a right to tell my employees what substances they can put in their body in order to work in my shop. That is a decision that lies between themselves and their doctor. So I believe this is an appropriate place for government to insert itself again and say to the employer, ‘Look, you’ve crossed the line here, you can’t do it.’”
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said she’s talked with “probably hundreds of people around our state … that have been negatively impacted by what’s happening. … They’re concerned about what’s going to happen with their health if they’re forced or coerced to take this type of shot. It concerns me greatly when people start feeling like they’re slaves or animals.” Lickley objected, noting, “We’re not slaves or animals.”
Nichols said, “We have passed legislation that requires certain businesses to do certain things. … If we continue down this path, who knows where it’s going to end, what we may be asking people to do next in order to work and provide for their families.”
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said, “We have taken an oath to freedom and to protecting the individual, not to protecting business.”
Shepherd, in his closing debate, said, “The core argument for this legislation, is where do we draw the line, what can businesses dictate to their employees that doesn’t cross the line? We are the referee on this. I couldn’t explain it any better than that.”
To become law, HB 581 would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature.