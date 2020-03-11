The House has voted 55-8 in favor of SCR 135, the Senate-passed resolution backing Gov. Brad Little's move to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a federal court order that the Idaho Department of Correction provide gender confirmation surgery to Adree Edmo, an inmate in the state's men's prison who suffers from diagnosed gender dysphoria and has been living as a woman. The state maintains that the surgery isn't medically necessary, so it shouldn't be forced to provide it.
Among those dissenting was House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who said, “I think the state has already spent $400,000 fighting against a procedure that costs about $30,000.” She said as a lawyer, that’s not a move she’d advise a client to make. “I don’t think that actually fighting it is going to have any precedential impact,” she said, because the ruling in question “pertained to a medical diagnosis and the recommendation of a doctor in this particular case.”