With no debate, the House has just voted 42-27 in favor of HB 601, the bill from Rep. Megan Blanksma to add additional public records exemptions for legislators and public officials. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, asked a couple of questions of Blanksma before voting against the bill; no one else spoke. The bill now moves to the Senate side.
Blanksma told the House the numbers of public records requests regarding lawmakers has been growing, and compliance is costly. "It’s thought with these ... changes and these updates we can limit some of the costs while still providing openness and transparency to the public," she said.
Blanksma cited figures from the Legislative Services Offices showing that there were 90 public records requests in 2015, but 658 in 2019. However, between those two dates, LSO changed the way it counts the requests. While previously, one request was counted as one request, now, one request regarding all legislators is counted as 105 requests, sharply inflating the numbers.
The proposed new exemptions cover the identity of those with whom lawmakers communicate when crafting legislation, legislative research requests, public officials' notes and more.
After the vote, Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, asked for unanimous consent to change his vote from "yes" to "no," but there was an objection, so he wasn't allowed to change his vote.