Rep. Heather Scott’s bill to outlaw any preferences for women or minorities in state or local government hiring, contracting or public education in Idaho has passed the House on a near-party line 55-15 vote. “I believe, as I believe many of us do, it’s deeply offensive to hire someone or not based on their race, sex, ethnicity, their color or national origin,” Scott, R-Blanchard, told the House. “We should refuse to reduce people down to the color of their skin or some other trait. Frankly, it’s offensive.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, who uses a wheelchair, asked Scott, “I just am inquiring as to why disability was not included on your list.”
Scott responded, “That is protected in other parts of the code.” She said her bill includes only “immutable traits – these are traits that you cannot hide. In some people you can see disability as you look at ‘em, and in some people you cannot, and that is not considered an immutable trait.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that affirmative action bans like Scott’s proposal are legal, according to the Associated Press, and nine states — Texas, Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington, New Hampshire and Florida — have enacted such bans, though Texas’ ban was later reversed after a legal challenge.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said the bill “is about inequality,” saying, “It abolishes affirmative action for some, and affirms discrimination for others.”
“That is discrimination, to say that you’re only going to outlaw discrimination in certain instances,” Gannon said. “In fact, the list in this bill in Paragraph 1 doesn’t include disability, it doesn’t include religion, it doesn’t include sexual orientation, it’s very limited. And it implies that, hey, discriminating on the basis of religion, sexual orientation or disability, hey, that’s OK under this bill. This is nothing but a discrimination bill. It is an inequality bill, and I urge you to reject this bill.”
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, countered, “This is an excellent bill and it is equal in protecting equal rights.” He said the federal Americans with Disabilities Act covers disabilities. “As far as religion and the other bases, the Civil Rights Act covers those things. So there’s a specific reason that those things are not listed in this bill. … Religious freedom, that’s already enshrined in our Constitution,” Zollinger said, “It makes sure that those that are not already covered by some federal act are covered by this state act.”
Actually, HB 440 amends the Idaho Human Rights Act, a state law that already forbids discrimination in hiring, public accommodations, education or real estate transactions on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin or disability. Without changing any of the existing provisions of the act, the bill adds a new section to it, headed, “Acts Prohibited – Public Employment – Public Education – Public Contracting.”
All House Democrats plus Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, voted against HB 440; all other House Republicans voted in favor of it. To become law, the bill still would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor's signature.