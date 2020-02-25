After a long and animated debate, the House has voted 46-23 in favor of HB 409, Majority Leader Mike Moyle's one-year property tax freeze bill, which would freeze the property tax portion of local government budgets for one year. It's been widely opposed by local governments in Idaho who have warned that it won't actually reduce the soaring property taxes that have spurred complaints from Idaho homeowners. I'll have more on this here soon and will update this post. The bill now heads to the Senate side.
House votes 46-23 in favor of Moyle's property tax freeze bill, after much debate
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.