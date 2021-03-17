Here's an email I sent to House leaders last night:
House Rule 24 states:
Committee Meetings, Notice of. — The chairman of each standing or select committee shall lay on the Clerk’s desk, to be read previous to adjournment, notice of the time and place of meeting of such committee.
This rule was not followed with regard to the House Ways & Means Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 16, which was held with 15 minutes notice and never announced on the floor, in deviation from both the rules and previous practice of the House, even during the rush of the final days of the legislative session.
In this unnoticed meeting, the committee introduced a bill, which then was subsequently routed (by the speaker?) directly to the 2nd Reading Calendar with no committee hearing, though that wasn't the motion that was voted on by the Ways & Means Committee, which voted only to introduce the bill.
Transparency and public notice of proceedings of the Legislature are not mere formalities. They are fundamental to the effective and appropriate operation of a citizen legislature governed by the rule of law and accountable to the people of Idaho.
I notified the speaker of my objections to this on behalf of the press. I received no response. Rep. Blanksma informed me in a phone call that "We are trying to make an adjournment date of the 26th" and "we're going to do what we need to do."
I respectfully request that the House follow its rules and maintain openness and transparency, and not sacrifice those in the name of political expediency. All Idahoans will be better served.
Thank you,
Betsy Russell
President, Idaho Capitol Correspondents Assn.
This morning, I spoke with House Speaker Scott Bedke, who said, "The Rule 24 thing is not something that we take lightly. ... Expediency shouldn't come at the expense of process. And we'll do better."
However, he said, "I don't think we're going to unring the bell with regard to the transportation deal." The bill that was newly introduced yesterday and was on the House's 2nd Reading Calendar by the end of the day, HB 342, is a new version of Rep. Joe Palmer's bill to more than quadruple the amount of state sales tax dollars that are shifted from the general fund to road projects each year, from the current 1% to 4.5%, or from a minimum of $15 million to $67 million.
Bedke said the changes to the bill aren't that major; they switch from allowing local highway jurisdictions to access proceeds from bonds issued by ITD to just sending payments directly the local jurisdictions. "The transportation members are certainly OK with, I think, those changes," Bedke said. "I think the stakeholders around the state are. I know the governor's office is."
He said, "We're working very diligently to be done by the end of the month."