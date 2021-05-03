The House has voted 68-0, with no debate, in favor of HB 355, the operations division of the public school budget, a major budget bill that’s been hanging on the House calendar since April 7. Then, it moved on to the teachers division budget, the one that was killed by the House earlier, but that’s now back in a new version, HB 385 – following the passage, and signing into law, of HB 377, the education policy bill on “critical race theory.”
“Our parents, all of Idaho, our teachers, but mainly our k-12 public school students need this,” Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home, told the Senate as he opened debate on HB 385, the teachers division of the public school budget. But he was the only one who debated, and the bill passed unanimously 68-0. “This bill funds our teachers,” Bundy told the House. In addition to supporting students, he said, “It tells our K-12 public school teachers that we appreciate what they do.”
Now, the House is taking up the higher ed budget.