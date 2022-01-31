The House has voted unanimously, with no debate, to extend for another year the state’s 2020 law granting blanket immunity from lawsuits against businesses, schools or others due to a person being exposed to coronavirus. “This piece of legislation was a carefully crafted compromise that came out of the crucible of the 2020 special session,” Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, the bill’s lead sponsor, told the House. “It addressed the concerns of Idaho businesses and education about their ability to remain open without fear of frivolous lawsuits as they looked at the uncertainty of coronavirus.”
She said the law, which is temporary, has “served us well,” and lawmakers extended it last year. This bill, HB 444, extends it for another year.
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a co-sponsor of the bill, said, “This issue is still with us,” and with new variants, “I don’t know what’s next.” He said extension of the immunity law would give businesses and schools “certainty” that they can continue doing “business as usual as much as possible.”
“As long as this continues to be at more or less the present level, then the businesses, the schools, anyone out there needs certainty, they need consistency, they to know they can continue business as usual as much as possible,” he said.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, also a co-sponsor of the bill, said, “I do remember when schools and businesses were very frightened about reopening with the coronavirus as it came into our state. ... This bill came forward, it had a lot of opposition. … Everyone on both sides came together with a compromise. … This is a good bill. I ask you to support it again.”
With that, the bill passed unanimously, 70-0; it now moves to the Senate side.
The House this morning also passed HB 446 to authorize the use of nambiximols, a pharmaceutical derived from cannabis for treatment of multiple sclerosis that’s undergoing FDA approval, with just five “no” votes; that bill now also moves to the Senate side. The five “no” votes were from Reps. Crane, Horman, Vander Woude, Yamamoto and Youngblood; there was no debate.
