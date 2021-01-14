Rep. Muffy Davis, a paraplegic with compromised lung function from a ski-racing accident when she was 16, has asked every member of the Idaho House to consider suspending House rules and allowing her to vote remotely this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis, D-Ketchum, has prepared a motion, distributed to all House members, and notified House leadership; she plans to make the motion, which would need two-thirds support to pass, on Friday morning.
“I’m asking for their support to make that minor change for the session,” Davis said Thursday from her wheelchair at her desk in the House chamber. “I know some will say it’s not personal. To me, it is very personal.”
Along with her motion, Davis distributed to each House member a letter from her doctor, which notes that her spinal cord injury left her with impaired respiratory function including “a severely diminished ability to cough,” and saying, “Were she to contract COVID-19, this would likely be a life-threatening proposition for her.”
Davis and Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, last week filed a lawsuit in federal court charging that the Legislature was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to make accommodations ensuring COVID-19 safety measures for the session, endangering their health. Chew suffers from diabetes and hypertension.
U.S. District Judge David Nye on Tuesday declined to issue a temporary restraining order forcing the changes while the lawsuit proceeds, but the suit still is pending.
“If they were to grant this relief, this would solve the lawsuit,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney. “It’s a pretty simple fix.”
“We wanted to bring this motion today, but out of courtesy we waited to give the other side more time to think about it,” Rubel said Thursday.
Most House members don’t wear masks in the Idaho House or its committee meeting rooms; GOP legislative leaders have declined to require masks or social distancing, despite state COVID-19 guidelines and both city and county mask mandates. The Legislature is exempt from those local orders as a separate branch of government.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said Thursday that the motion is the proper way to bring the matter before the House. “I think we’ll hear a motion and see what the body thinks,” he said. “It’s a motion to suspend rules, so it’s non-debatable.”
