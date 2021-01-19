The House Judiciary & Rules Committee introduced legislation this afternoon to temporarily change House rules to allow members to debate from a designated spot on the House floor that would be socially distanced from other members.
“It’s the intent of the bill to provide members a way to fully participate in floor sessions while minimizing their time to be on the House floor and their distance from other individuals, if that is their desire,” Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, told the committee.
The panel voted unanimously to introduce the measure, clearing the way for a full hearing. Blanksma, the House Majority Caucus chair, said under questioning from committee members that the new, socially distanced location in the House chamber would be available only for debating – not for voting.
“It does not change the need to vote from your chair,” she said.
The GOP proposal followed a motion from Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, that failed on a party-line vote on Friday to allow members with specific physical impairments that would mean they’d be at grave risk if they contract COVID-19 to participate and vote remotely in both House floor sessions and committee hearings. It failed on an 11-49 vote. The House has no masking or social distancing requirements in its for members in its chamber.
Davis and Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, also filed a federal lawsuit charging that the House’s failure to accommodate their particular risk from COVID-19 through safety measures violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. House Speaker Scott Bedke filed a response saying he was working to accommodate the representatives. A federal judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order, but the lawsuit still is pending.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is the attorney representing Chew and Davis in the lawsuit; he asked for and received an excused absence during the committee consideration of introducing the rule today, citing a conflict of interest.
Since Friday morning’s vote, both parties in the House have been critical of each other, with Blanksma charging that Democrats are using the issue to fundraise and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, saying the motion was “brought in absolute good faith — we thought it had a good chance of passing.” She said it was only after the party-line vote against the motion that she sent out a fundraising email to supporters decrying the outcome.
On the possible rule change proposal, Rubel said, “That’s certainly much more of a step in the right direction.”
On Monday, Blanksma sent out a press release from the majority caucus saying Bedke had unilaterally reassigned Davis and Chew to different Capitol offices with doors that close, which was one of their requests in the lawsuit. “House Republicans will continue efforts to provide a safe and inclusionary workplace for all members,” the press release said.
Asked why the proposed rule change didn’t also address COVID safety while voting, Blanksma said, “Because my members feel very strongly that work needs to be done on the floor.”
However, she said she’s still open to negotiation with the minority Democrats. “That’s been our intent all along,” Blanksma said.
While all Democratic House members have been wearing masks in the House chamber, the majority of Republicans haven’t, leaving some members with health conditions concerned about the risk of transmission of COVID-19. The House’s oldest member, Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, 75, a retired physician, skipped House floor sessions for the first week “just as a matter of prevention and caution,” he said.
Wood told the Idaho Press he wished members would all wear masks in the chamber.
Blanksma said, “A mask mandate is not on the table. The speaker’s made that clear over and over again.”
However, she said she’s personally wearing a mask on the floor out of consideration for Wood and Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, both of whom she sits near in the chamber and who have expressed concern over the risk of COVID-19 to themselves or family members. “I wear one because I am around high-risk individuals,” Blanksma said.
