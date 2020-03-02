Tenth-term state Rep. Gary Collins, R-Nampa, announced today that he won't seek re-election. Collins, an insurance broker who serves as chairman of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, said in a statement, "I’m making this decision with a heavy heart. I’ve made a lot of great friends in my time as a civil servant, and I’ve also made a difference for my constituents. I care deeply for my community in Nampa, and this state where I was born, raised a family, and built a business. There are many ways in which I will continue to serve and give back to the community that has given me so much. But, it’s time for me step aside in my official capacity as a state representative.”
House Tax Chair Gary Collins won't seek re-election
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.