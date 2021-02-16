This morning in the House, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, again asked for a personal privilege to give a 3-minute speech. After some parliamentary maneuvering and hallway conversations, she got it. “Our job, Mr. Speaker, is to protect the rights of our constituents, in fact our oath of office demands that we do that and protect their freedom,” she told the House, saying she believes Idahoans still are suffering due to COVID-19-related restrictions. “Mr. Speaker, this is America, this is Idaho, and I hope that our colleagues will join with us in restoring our constitutional rights,” she said.
The House then went back to its regular business, but not long after, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, stood and asked unanimous consent to move the House back to an earlier order of business, and then to suspend all rules and immediately take up HB 135, the latest version of a sweeping House bill to curb the governor’s emergency powers. The House voted unanimously in favor of Moyle’s motion to suspend the rules, and the House is now debating HB 135.
