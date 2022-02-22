The House this morning suspended its rules to immediately take up HJM 5, a non-binding memorial opposing a bill now pending in the Washington Legislature regarding imposing a 6-cent per gallon tax on gasoline and diesel fuel exported to Idaho. The memorial then passed unanimously.
“The proposed tax would impose an enormous financial burden on Idahoans in the name of offsetting Washington business costs,” the memorial states.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said the measure was moved up on the calendar because the proposal already has passed the Washington state Senate and is up for a House committee hearing this afternoon.
Then, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, moved to "call" Rep. Ron Nate's personal bill on grocery tax out of the House Ways & Means Committee. There was, again, an immediate motion to excuse the committee, but before there was any debate, Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, moved the previous question, which cuts off debate and requires two-thirds to pass. That passed, 56-9.
So there was no debate this time (at least the fourth time there's been a request to call the bill). The motion to excuse the committee from reporting the bill out to the floor without a hearing then passed, 54-11.
