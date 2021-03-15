The House abruptly suspended its rules this morning, at the request of Majority Leader Mike Moyle, and took up eight bills that were on its 2nd Reading Calendar, including HB 316, making major changes in health care funding including eliminating anyone eligible for Medicaid or private insurance from the medical indigency or state catastrophic health care program and shifting funding of public health districts from the state to counties; Rep. Brent Crane's "Business Bill of Rights" legislation, HB 291, which would forbid any governmental entity in Idaho from closing a business or threatening its license during an emergency, with the emergency automatically ending if that happens at any level of government; HB 292, Crane's bill regarding fire alarms; three budget bills and more. All passed.
When Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, was called on to present HB 316, the health care funding bill, he said, "So it woulda been nice if the majority leader would've given me a heads-up this was coming so I could collect my thoughts."
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, responded amid laughter, "This way, you'll be speaking from the heart." That bill passed, 66-2. I'll post more soon on the debates and votes on these measures. The House has now adjourned for the day, while the Senate will be back in session at 4 p.m.