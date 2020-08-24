More than a dozen people testified in favor of Rep. Steven Harris’ proposal, HCR 1, some angry, some tearful, as the hearing stretched into the evening. Their comments ranged from angst over the impact of coronavirus restrictions to touting hydroxychloroquine to suggesting the coronavirus is a Chinese conspiracy to “mask” the effects of new 5G networks for cell phone service.
The committee then voted 11-4 in favor the proposal, sending it to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass." Those voting in favor were Reps. Harris, Armstrong, Crane, Palmer, Barbieri, Holtzclaw, Monks, Zito, Scott, Andrus and Young. Those voting against were Reps. Hartgen, Smith, Gannon and Green.
Hartgen spoke emotionally about her concerns, saying, "I'd like to see life back to normal. I also live with somebody who has a very impaired immune system." That's why she's worn a mask for the special session, she said. The crowd jeered her.
To become law, bills must pass both houses and be signed into law by the governor. HCR 1 is a concurrent resolution, so it wouldn’t go to the governor, if it were passed by both houses; an existing Idaho law allows lawmakers to pass a concurrent resolution to end an emergency declaration that’s occurring while they’re in session. However, there are legal questions under the Idaho Constitution over whether the session has any power to pass such a measure, as it wasn't among the topics enumerated in the call for the special session.