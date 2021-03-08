The House State Affairs Committee has approved SB 1110, the initiatives bill, on a straight party-line vote, 12-2. All Republicans on the panel voted in favor of the bill, which would require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to qualify a voter initiative for the ballot, instead of 6% from 18 of the 35 as under current law; the panel’s two minority Democrats voted against it. The Senate-passed bill now advances to the full House.
During today’s public hearing on the bill, 23 people testified, by my count, including seven in favor and 16 opposed, before the committee ran out of time for testimony. Asked by Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, committee Chair Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said roughly 97 people signed up to testify on the controversial bill.
Among them was Hari Osborne of Sagle, testifying remotely, who told the committee, "Why all the effort to prevent things from getting on the ballot? I don't understand that. It certainly seems undemocratic."
Lori Gibson Banducci of McCall said, "This talk about inclusivity and giving everybody a voice is just a smokescreen. I think what the Legislature is trying to do here is just take all the power for itself."
Former Idaho County Commissioner Mark Frei told the panel, "Given the fact that initiatives of late are so controversial, I think that the geographical extension element of the initiative needs to be strengthened. ... Rural Idaho is not heard well enough in the current initiative process."
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, moved to hold the bill in committee, saying under the bill, "One district is going to have a veto power over the implementation of the initiative process. This isn't necessary. Only one has passed in 18 years. I think that's about right." He added, "The people take precedence over government, as set up by our Idaho Constitution, so I hope the committee would vote to hold this bill."
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, made a substitute motion to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass." Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said the nation has "a republican form of government, not a democracy. ... Rural counties are losing political influence and that is one of the main concerns that I have. Other states here in the west are controlled politically by large cities, and we just cannot allow that here in Idaho."
Hanks' motion then passed 12-2.