The House State Affairs Committee has cleared all three of the bills before it, sending them to the full House with “do-pass” recommendations. The bills were approved on party-line votes. Reps. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Chris Mathias, D-Boise, voted against them, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.
The House then reconvened, and recessed for lunch until 1:30; at that point, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle announced, the intention is to suspend rules and take up the bills that have come out of committees.
Here is Suppe's report on the House State Affairs hearing on the three bills:
By Ryan Suppe
Sponsored by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, HB 429 would provide exemptions for masks, plexiglass enclosures or other health measures in public schools. The exemptions could be based on medical, religious or personal reasons, and they could not be denied.
Nate argued masks were harmful and students should be provided exemptions from wearing them.
“We need to have the ability to be responsive to them and their needs,” he said. “We need to free up our schools and free up our children.”
HB 412 from Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, was described as a “civil rights bill,” forbidding “discrimination based on immunization status” in public accommodations, by employers, or by government. It’s modeled after a Montana law and includes exemptions for schools and health care facilities.
“This is not an argument for or against the current COVID vaccines,” Skaug said. “That’s not what this is about. It’s a freedom bill.”
Sponsored by Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, HB 414 from would amend the Idaho Human Rights Act to add a new section guaranteeing a right to “refuse medical treatment of any kind” based on religious beliefs, and forbids anyone, including employers and government, from questioning the sincerity of those beliefs.
“If you have a religious concern about a medical procedure then you cannot be forced to take that procedure,” Moyle said. “It’s very simple.”
About 20 people testified during the hearing. Most spoke in favor of HB 429 and the other two bills. Many were parents who said their children don’t want to wear masks. Several doubted the efficacy of masks, and said they would rather choose for their children whether they should wear masks at school.
Petra Hoffman, one of two people who testified against HB 429, said she’s a 16-year-old student in the Boise School District who supports masks in schools because they allow students to continue attending school in-person and continue doing other activities. She compared mask requirements to other school rules, such as dress codes and timeliness.
“We do all of these things as a means to treat people with respect and to keep our schools safe,” she said.
All three bills now go to the full House.