The House State Affairs Committee has voted 11-3, along party lines, to pass HB 393, the bill to eliminate the current March and August dates as options for school bond and levy elections, limiting them only to the November and May general and primary election dates. School superintendents, school boards and teachers organizations all opposed the bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “I believe that this process of all these elections, it’s been exploited over the years. In the time that we are, with data collection and easy targeting for voters, I think this is critical. … The citizens are looking for relief in this area and I think this is a great bill.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, noted that the bill also limits recall elections, and makes no change to irrigation district elections, which can occur on yet two other dates. He moved to send the bill to the House’s amending order, but that motion failed along party lines, and Rep. Joe Palmer’s motion to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass” carried. I’ll have a full report on this later today; I’ll post a link here.
Allison Westfall, vice chair of the Nampa School Board, told the committee her district has run eight supplemental levies in the last eight years, with six wins and two losses, and they've been at varying dates. "I'm opposed to the bill because I appreciate the flexibility in the tools you provide us as school boards to engage our community about our needs," she said.
Westfall said the school board is also concerned about property taxes. "We implore you to create a property tax reform committee with all the stakeholders at the table," she said.
Karen Echeverria, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association, said the March election date is critical for districts because of the timing of their teacher contract negotiations and budgeting; if they have to wait until late May to know if their levy passes or not, they won't be able to meet those deadlines.
Shawn Tiegs, superintendent of the Nezperce School District, agreed. "Running a November election will be meaningless to the current school year -- it's too late," he said.
Michael Law of Kuna, who said he was representing himself, spoke in favor of the bill, saying, "It will help resolve some of the problems of voters who vote and then have to turn around and vote again on a levy or bond that they have opposed in the past ... flat-out ignoring the will of the voters who said no. ... It will give a little bit more of a cooling-off period."
Said Kevin Glenn of Greenleaf, "We are here because the process has been exploited."