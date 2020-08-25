SB 1002, the Senate-passed bill to allow counties the temporary option of setting up “voting centers” where voters from any precinct may cast ballots during the November general election this year, ran into trouble in the House State Affairs Committee this afternoon. After a motion to send the measure to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass,” Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, made a substitute motion to hold the bill in committee instead, killing it. “The voters of the state of Idaho want to be able to go to their polling place and vote in person,” Crane said. “What we need is security and we need predictability.” But he said making this kind of temporary change, which would “revert back on Dec. 31st,” would provide the opposite of predictability.
“It’s not a major disruption,” Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, countered. “This is a way to try some new technology that might be way better. … We ought to give it a chance.”
Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, backed Crane’s motion, saying, “My main concern is we have so much flux going on.” With only 70 or so days remaining before the November election, he said, “I just don’t think it’s a good idea.”
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, who presented the bill to the committee, said, “The goal of this is to ensure election-day voting.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, raised concerns that voting centers with as many as 3,000 voters apiece would be risky for the spread of coronavirus, compared to traditional smaller, single-precinct polling places. “This doesn’t really seem like this is an emergency bill,” Gannon said. “This is going to create more problems. … We’re supposed to fight the virus, and with 3,000 people going to these voting centers, we’re going to have coronavirus centers.”
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, said she supported the bill. “It does provide a hybrid approach to meet the needs of everyone in our communities,” she said. “In my community, it opens up more opportunities.”
The bill earlier passed the Senate 31-4; it was requested by county clerks across the state who are facing issues both recruiting poll workers and finding suitable polling places that can accommodate social distancing during the pandemic, and Gov. Brad Little attached the bill to his proclamation convening the special legislative session that lawmakers have been holding since yesterday.
Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, said local county clerks “need help here.”
Rep. Vito Baribieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “I am just concerned about the major change of vote centers replacing polling facilities that we already have now.”
The committee backed Crane’s motion on a 10-5 vote. Those voting to hold the bill in committee were Reps. Harris, Crane, Palmer, Barbieri, Monks, Zito, Scott, Andrus, Young and Gannon. Those opposing Crane’s motion were Reps. Armstrong, Hartgen, Smith, Green and Holtzclaw.