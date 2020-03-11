After two days of testimony, a House committee has voted 8-7 to kill the Senate-passed legislation to legalize hemp farming and transportation in Idaho – leaving Idaho as one of just two states, along with Mississippi, with no legal industrial hemp.
Numerous Idaho farmers and farm groups spoke in favor of the bill, SB 1345, over the two days; those opposing it included retired law enforcement people and anti-marijuana activists who warned that the bill would open the door to the “marijuana-hemp culture” in Idaho. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson-Troy, R-Genesee, the bill’s lead sponsor, said in her closing comments, “I want to talk about the ‘marijuana-hemp culture.’ … You can go to Albertson’s, you can buy hemp hearts, you can buy hemp milk … hemp lip balm … you can even buy hemp treats for your dog. Now you tell me how that equals a marijuana culture.”
“I don’t think any of us have any intention of opening up Idaho to marijuana,” Troy declared. “We put so many sideboards on this bill, as I said, we could haul an elephant.”
Committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, originally called the bill dead based on a voice vote, but committee members, including House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, pressed for a division. Harris gave in, and the roll was called.
Those voting in favor of Rep. Vito Barbieri’s motion to hold the bill in committee were Reps. Harris, Armstrong, Crane, Palmer, Barbieri, Holtzclaw, Scott and Young. Those voting against it were Reps. Monks, Zito, Andrus, Hartgen, Smith, Gannon and Green. The vote was 8-7.
There were three states that still hadn’t legalized industrial hemp until just this week, when South Dakota passed legislation and sent it to the state’s governor. Now, just Idaho and Mississippi remain.
Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, had moved to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass." Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, made a substitute motion to send it to the House's amending order, saying she wanted to open the bill up to allow more processing, not just farming and transportation. Barbieri made the motion to hold it in committee, killing it.