The House State Affairs Committee has just voted to introduce a concurrent resolution from Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, to end the current state of emergency in Idaho over the coronavirus. "There is no longer a need for a statewide emergency declaration and the state of disaster in Idaho is declared to be terminated as of the date of this resolution," Harris said, reading from his proposal, as protesters cheered noisily outside the meeting room. "Obviously early on this was a scary thing, it’s still a scary thing in some areas."
But he said Idaho isn't exceeding its health care capacity so he believes there's no longer a need for an emergency declaration over the pandemic.
Rep, John Gannon, D-Boise, said, "This particular resolution is so broad -- it is reapealing everything that has been done to try to control the virus. The virus is our enemy. It is not each other. ... It's the thing that has disrupted this country and disrupted our lives."
He noted that the resolution would eliminate current Stage 4 restrictions that requires social distancing. "So you’re wanting to eliminate that," he said.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, spoke out in favor of Harris's proposal "I applaud Rep. Harris for bringing this forward," Crane said. "it took a lot of courage. I'd like to see this move forward. I think potentially ... this is the most important piece of legislation that we're going to hear while we're here this week."
Gannon moved to return the proposal to sponsor, but his motion failed on a 3-13 party-line vote. The committee then voted 11-4 to introduce Harris' measure; the four dissenters were the panel's three Democratic members and Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls.
It's not among the subjects specified by the governor for action during this special session, so the move likely is just symbolic. Crane moved to add two "whereas" clauses to the resolution on the topics the governor specified, elections and civil liability, saying he thought that would make the proposal legal to consider.