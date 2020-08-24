The House State Affairs Committee has convened its hearing, and in short order, heard and passed HB 1, Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ proposal to guarantee every Idaho voter the opportunity to vote in person, “notwithstanding any declaration of emergency, extreme emergency, or disaster emergency by the governor.” Just two people signed up to testify on the bill, both in favor. Among them was Monica McKinley, who told the committee, “I respectfully request to have in-person polling at the polls. It is very imperative that we do that. … It is unsafe to do it any other way.” She said if Idahoans can social-distance at Costco, they can do so at the polls.
Giddings said, “Elections are very important and this upcoming November election is no different, very important. … Help us uphold traditional voting practices during these uncertain times.”
The bill would forbid what happened in Idaho's May primary election this year, when Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney shifted the election to all-mail during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The bill now moves to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass." To become law, it also would have to clear a Senate committee and pass the full Senate, and receive the governor's signature.
The committee also passed House Resolution 1, proposed by Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, to urge Gov. Brad Little to tap federal CARES Act funds to grant extra pay to poll workers to attract them to work the November election. The resolution is non-binding.