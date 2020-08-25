SB 1001a, the Senate-passed bill to adjust several deadlines relating to absentee ballots, has cleared the House State Affairs Committee on a unanimous vote; there was no opposition. The bill, as amended in the Senate, also adds additional security measures for absentee ballots.
The measure is temporary and would apply only to the November election; county clerks from across the state sought the changes to handle an anticipated flood of absentee ballots in November’s big presidential election. Committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presented the bill to the committee.
There was no testimony against the bill, while several county clerks or deputy clerks spoke in favor of it. Penny Manning, Bonneville County clerk, told the representatives that clerks from across the state agreed the steps outlined in SB 1001 and SB 1002 were the minimum needed to allow them to get through the upcoming general election. “Forty-three of the 44 clerks all voted on this, all agreed with this,” Manning said. “The last one didn’t because she recently passed away, and we feel bad; we know she would have supported it as well.”
The House panel now is hearing SB 1002, on voting centers.
Once that's over, before the full House convenes again, there will be a public hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee in the Lincoln Auditorium to continue hearing testimony on four civil liability immunity proposals for COVID-19, and then to debate and vote.
The Senate convened at 10 this morning, but then went at ease, and Senate Republicans headed into a closed-door caucus. At this point, no Senate committee meetings have been scheduled, but that still could happen.