The House was just getting into its debate on SB 1110, the bill to require signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts in order to qualify any initiative for the Idaho ballot, when Majority Leader Mike Moyle stood and asked for a recess until 2:30. The motion passed on a voice vote, so the debate will take back up then.
Thus far, among those speaking were House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney, who said, “You can’t take a constitutional right away through statute, which is what this tries.” Idaho already is the hardest state in which to qualify a measure for the ballot, she said, of all those that have initiative rights. “This would put us off the charts – by far the hardest,” she said. “I think it’s likely to be struck down in court.”
She added, “This is unheard of. There’s no state that does anything like this. If y’all are afraid of what the people of Idaho want to do and what their agenda is, and you feel it is important to block that, you may be in the wrong line of work.”
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, debated in favor of the bill. “Certainly this ballot initiative process is in our Constitution, but what also is in our Constitution is the right for the Legislature to set the parameters of the ballot initiative process,” he said. “It is wholly constitutional for us to address this in this way. As far as being afraid, I would say perhaps the fear is that us as the elected representatives of the people of Idaho aren’t acting in a certain direction, as certain people want to, so they’re afraid of that, so they want this process to be easier than it is, more wide-open. … I don’t think any of us are afraid of what our constituents have to say to us.”
Dixon compared requiring the signatures from all 35 districts to requiring representatives of all 35 districts to serve in the House and Senate. “That is the lawmaking process. It’s deliberative. It’s thoughtful. Not every bill gets through,” he said.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said, “While it’s certainly our constitutional authority to change the restrictions around the ballot initiative process, we also have a duty to uphold a right. So If I were to present a bill that made Idaho the toughest place in America to buy a gun, I would not be treated with a warm reception. And If we make Idaho the most difficult place in America to bring a ballot initiative, that have that in their Constitution, we are not honoring and protecting that constitutional right.”
SB 1110 earlier passed the Senate on a 26-9 vote; currently signatures are required from 6% of registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to qualify a voter initiative for the ballot. Still, few have qualified in recent decades. After the successful Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, the Legislature passed even more restrictive legislation to restrict the initiative process in 2019, but Gov. Brad Little vetoed it, warning that it’d likely land the state in court and allow federal judges to decide Idaho’s initiative process rules. When asked about this year’s bill, he’s advised people to look back at his 2019 veto message. The vetoed 2019 bill, proposed by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, would have required signatures from 10% of registered voters in 32 of the 35 legislative districts, while also cutting the time allowed for signature-gathering from 18 months to six months and proposing other restrictions.