The House convened at 9 a.m. today, but only passed two bills, HB 778 amending the Idaho Patient Act and SB 1297 on occupational licenses, before bogging down amid objections. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected to waiving the full reading of SB 1339, Senate-passed legislation to designate the Legislative Services Office as the custodian of public records of lawmakers and the one responsible for responding to public records requests, forcing the full reading of the 24-page bill.
SB 1330 passed the Senate 32-1 on March 3, and cleared the House Judiciary Committee this week, coming to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass." Its House sponsor is Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell.
Part of the reason the bill is so long is that it also makes updates to the Idaho Public Records Act, including removing the repeated phrase "independent body corporate and politic" throughout the law by including it in the definitions section.
After House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin had read the entire text of the bill, Scott moved to send it to the House's amending order, saying she wanted to remove the clause about changing the custodian of the Legislature's public records.
“We lose complete control of our personal records," Scott told the House. "We can always designate the LSO. … But this is basically forcing us to lose control of our personal records.” Actually, the Idaho Public Records Act applies only to public records – those dealing with public business, regardless of what device or platform they’re sent on.
Scott's motion failed on a 17-52 vote. Majority Leader Mike Moyle then asked to recess the House until 1:30 p.m., saying he'd gotten consent from the bill's House sponsor. He said that'll give lawmakers time to have a conversation about how they want to proceed on the bill. So the House has now recessed until 1:30. House Ways & Means announced at 1 p.m. meeting, and House Judiciary moved up its 1:30 meeting to 1 p.m. Also, House Ethics and House Commerce announced they'd meet immediately upon recess.
Meanwhile, the Senate has debated and overwhelmingly passed six of the seven pieces of the public school budget, and also passed HB 791, the appropriation bill for a new $112 million state prison, $75 million in upgrades to state veterans homes, and an $11 million Capitol remodeling project aimed at providing private offices for all House members, on a 25-10 vote.
There was no debate on HB 791, but several senators explained their vote, saying the objected to lumping the projects together and also to moving up the Capitol remodel ahead of other state building priorities. The bill now goes to the governor's desk.
After all the public school budget bills had passed overwhelmingly, the Senate took up HB 790, the new House-passed version of the literacy and full-day kindergarten bill. There was some negative debate, but it passed, 31-3, and now goes to the governor's desk.