As the House convened its session this morning, House Chaplain Tom Dougherty, in his opening prayer, prayed for healing. "Thank you for the health that you give us and for the healing that has taken place in many people's bodies over this past month," Dougherty said. "I pray especially today for John and for you to touch his life as he's in the hospital." He was referring to a House staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, the day the Legislature abruptly called an 18-day recess as it tallied nine new infections in a week, including six House members, two House staffers and one Senate staffer.
Earlier in the session, two senators also tested positive, as did multiple legislative staffers. All told for the session as of March 19, there had been 15 Statehouse COVID-19 cases, including the six House members, two senators, a total of five House staffers and two Senate attachés. One senator and the one House staffer were hospitalized.
Today, many House members continue to forego masks as they convene in the House chamber.