One more Statehouse COVID-19 case has been confirmed today, in a House staffer. House Speaker Scott Bedke confirmed that infection during a press conference this morning, after both the Senate and House voted to recess the legislative session until April 6 due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

So far this week, there have been eight new COVID-19 infections confirmed at the state Capitol: Six House members, one Senate staffer, and one House staffer. All told for the session, there have been 14, including the six House members, two senators, a total of four House staffers and two Senate attachés. In addition, at least one House member is currently in quarantine.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

