HB 311, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s bill to require a 60% public vote in a May or November election before a city, county or other local government could install any new public art that costs more than $25,000, came up for amendment in the Idaho House today, but the House defeated von Ehlinger’s proposed amendment. He proposed to increase the threshold for a vote from $25,000 to $55,000. His amendment also would clarify that it must cost $55,000 in taxpayer funds, not counting private donations. “I urge a yes vote, get it on the calendar and have a fruitful debate on 311,” von Ehlinger told the House.
Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, debated against the amendment. “My concern is how heavy-handed it is, reaching down into local government and telling them how they can or cannot appropriate their funds,” he said.
Von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who at an earlier committee meeting declared that he considers public art "frivolous" and "unnecessary," responded, “All these amendments do is make it a more friendly bill to local governments.”
The voice vote on the amendment was divided enough that Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, who chairs the House’s “committee of the whole” that considers amendments to bills, said he was in doubt, and called for division, asking those on each side of the vote to stand and be counted. That showed the amendment clearly had failed.