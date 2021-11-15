The Idaho House has set a whirlwind public hearing schedule for this afternoon on 17 proposed bills, all of them introduced just this morning. Meanwhile, an 18th bill will be up for a hearing tomorrow morning in the House Judiciary Committee.
As I started writing this post, NONE of this afternoon’s committee meetings – just a half-hour away from starting – were posted on the Legislature’s website. House Speaker Scott Bedke said they will be posted. As I completed this post, two were up, but not the others.
Here’s the schedule that was announced in the House, which has now recessed until 5 p.m.:
HOUSE BUSINESS committee is to meet at 1:30 p.m., and take up eight bills: newly introduced HB 410, 413, 415, 416, 419, 421, 422 and 427.
HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS committee is to meet at 1:45 and take up HB 409, while House Business continues to meet; Rep. Sage Dixon, the Business Committee chair, will step away to present his bill in Appropriations.
HOUSE STATE AFFAIRS committee is to meet as soon as the Business Committee is done, and take up HB 412, 414, 418, 425, 426, 429 and 430.
HOUSE JUDICIARY committee is to meet tomorrow morning, and take up HB 417.
The House Health & Welfare committee, which was assigned nine of the newly introduced bills, hasn’t scheduled a meeting. That caused Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, to begin shouting on the floor of the House as it went to recess. She said the bills assigned to Health & Welfare “are very important bills,” shouting to her supporters in the House gallery, “Every single bill that got sent to Health & Welfare will not be heard, and these are mandatory vaccine bills, and we have nurses that are losing their jobs.” Scott’s supporters in the gallery shouted back at her, and began chanting, “Shame on you, shame on you.”
The bills are all listed on the Legislature’s website here.
Amid the flurry of questions about what’s happening where and when, Bedke said he thought the session was proceeding appropriately. “I think that we were very lenient in introducing everybody’s ideas, so now every one of those bills is in the public domain,” and people can read and discuss them," he said.
“We’ll see what comes from the committees. There are some conflicting and overlapping” bills, he said. “That’ll be best sorted out in the committees with all the members.”
Asked whether the rushed schedule is allowing time for adequate public input on the proposed laws, Bedke said, “These are not complicated bills. I believe the longest one is a couple of pages, and they’re pretty specific. So I believe that by the time we finish, the elected officials will have a good understanding of what the effect of a yes vote or a no vote is.”
He also noted that, thanks to Idaho Public Television’s “InSession” service, the public can watch the proceedings online. It’s up to the chairmen whether they take remote testimony, he said.
Asked why the Legislature’s decades-old tradition of, in the spirit of the Idaho Open Meeting Law, attempting to allow at least 24 hours notice before public hearings has been abandoned for the current session, Bedke said, “I think because of the circumstances around this issue here. We needed to come in, close the books, take up the ethics report and while we’re here, we’ll take other urgent issues. Yeah, we introduced a whole bunch of ‘em. We’re not going to speculate on what makes it through and what doesn’t.”