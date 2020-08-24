The House has just finally reconvened and read across the desk the bills and resolutions that its committees introduced earlier today. Two committee hearings were then announced: Judicary, at 2:45 p.m. today in the Lincoln Auditorium, on the liability bills; and State Affairs at 5:45 p.m. in room EW42 on the three measures that panel introduced this morning. Then, the House adjourned until 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, told the House, "There's no reason for the rest of you to sit around here while they (the two committees) go through the work." So the House will be back tomorrow, but its committees apparently will be meeting into the evening...