The House has referred SB 1417, the bill that passed the Senate 31-1 last night to increase the "circuit breaker" property tax break for Idaho's low-income elderly and disabled residents, to the House Ways & Means Committee, which doesn't hold hearings on bills and where many bills are sent to die. Also, the House referred SB 1386, Sen. Jim Patrick's bill to put southern Idaho on permanent, year-round daylight saving time if Utah makes that switch, was referred to the House State Affairs Committee. "It did not receive a proper hearing, and it needs to be referred to the State Affairs Committee," Majority Leader Mike Moyle told the House. The bill just passed the Senate late yesterday; there have been no House committee meetings or hearings since then.
Then, the House went at ease for a close-door GOP caucus. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have finished their caucus and are filtering back into their chamber...