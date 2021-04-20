The Idaho House today sent another budget bill, this time the one for the lieutenant governor’s office, back to JFAC without voting on it; the move came by unanimous consent after Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, debated at length against the bill saying she thought it was “disrespectful” to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin because it removed authorization for half a position that’s been vacant for the past three years. The House also passed four routine bills unanimously, and after debate, passed HB 371, legislation allocating $1.7 million for additional Idaho State Police troopers for the Capitol Mall area for the next year-plus, on a 57-12 vote.
Giddings and Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, spoke out against the additional Capitol security. “Consider if that’s the kind of money you want to spend, going into 2022, to get the same level of security,” Nate told the House.
Giddings said she was most concerned about shifting state troopers from their assigned districts to the Capitol; that’s how ISP has been covering the increased police presence needs at the Capitol, rotating troopers through the assignment.
“With our surge in population growth, we need more troopers,” Giddings said. “I mean, they are already maxed out, and I think it is a mispriority to pull them away from where they are needed to be at the Capitol when we are not here.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, the appropriation bill’s House sponsor, said, “You know, things have changed, and like it or not we need more security. And you know, I hope that things would not be this way, and I hope that things change going forward as we come out of this whatever we’re in right now, where people seem to be angry a lot. But hope is not a course of action. This provides us with security, especially at the Supreme Court.”
Idaho already tapped CARES Act COVID-19 funds to spend an additional $350,000 on state troopers at the Statehouse this year, at the request of House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder. That allowed for a detail of eight troopers to be on duty at the Capitol, in addition to one already on duty, plus three already assigned to the Capitol as part of the governor’s Executive Protection Unit, or a total of 12.
This summer, the three from the Executive Protection Unit will be traveling with the governor and won’t be available for Statehouse duty, Legislative Services Director Eric Milstead told JFAC on April 13. And with the expiration of the $350,000 in CFAC funding on June 30, that’d take state police staffing at the Capitol and surrounding area down to a single trooper.
The proposal would fund eight troopers next year, with three assigned to the Idaho Supreme Court and five to the Capitol.
Nate and Giddings persuaded 10 other House members to join them in voting against the budget, but it passed, 57-12. The other “no” votes came from Reps. Boyle, Christensen, Ferch, Hanks, Kingsley, Moon, Nichols, Okuniewicz, Scott and Wisniewski. The appropriation bill now heads to the Senate.
The House has adjourned until Wednesday at 10 a.m., with a closed-door House majority caucus scheduled in the Lincoln Auditorium tomorrow at 8 a.m.