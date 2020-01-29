Almost a year ago, a 4th District judge ruled that the Idaho Department of Correction had violated the Idaho Public Records Act in failing to disclose a public record to a University of Idaho professor, Aliza Cover, about the source of drugs used in the Leavitt execution in 2012. Judge Lynn Norton also imposed a rare $1,000 fine on the department’s public information officer, Jeff Ray, for a “bad faith” violation of the public records law. The judge found that IDOC “failed to demonstrate that the interest in confidentiality or security outweighed the public interest in disclosure.” The state is appealing the case, and the bad-faith penalty, to the Idaho Supreme Court. Today, IDOC went before a joint session of the House and Senate Judiciary committees to argue for a new administrative rule making all information about sources of execution drugs secret; the AP has a full story here.
Full disclosure here: I’m the president of the Idaho Press Club, which has long argued for transparency in government in Idaho, including in procedures surrounding executions. The Press Club’s volunteer lobbyist, Ken Burgess, testified against this new secrecy rule today.
After the joint hearing, both committees approved the rule as presented, but they were divided. The Senate committee approved it on a party-line vote, after Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, argued for removing the execution drug secrecy clause, saying it didn’t appear to be supported by statute. The House committee voted 7-11 on a motion from Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise, to remove the execution secrecy clause, so that motion failed; it then approved, on a voice vote, a motion to approve the rule as submitted by IDOC.
During the joint hearing, Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, asked, “Why now, why are we bringing this new rule in now?”
IDOC Director Josh Tewalt responded, “Candidly, part of it, this is a heavily litigated area. There’s a lot of legal activity that’s always taking place around this. But more importantly, discussion. … We’ve had recent incidents across the country where you see executions, they’re referred to as being ‘botched.’ … There are in other states some very tragic circumstances that have surrounded this process. So part of it on our end is an insistence that we learn what we can from other people and what it takes to maintain the integrity of this process.” He said, “Our interests are aligned with people who have concerns about the process, because none of us want this to be a process that is conducted without integrity, without professionalism.”
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, asked Tewalt, “Is there not a lawsuit currently pending, that involves possibly pharmacies and medications that were used, and could you tell me anything about that? This pending rule might be in response possibly to the lawsuit?”
Tewalt responded, “There is currently active litigation relating to the Public Records Act and the Department of Correction. That litigation is ongoing. And if there are questions about how this might potentially impact that litigation, I would refer you to Brian Kane from the Attorney General’s office.” The committee didn’t quiz Kane.
Cover was among several people testifying against the new secrecy rule at the joint hearing of the House and Senate committees. “I research and teach in the areas of criminal law and criminal procedure, including a seminar on the death penalty,” she told lawmakers. “Much of my research focuses on public participation in criminal justice decision making in both capital and non-capital contexts. I’m also a petitioner in a public records lawsuit seeking to obtain information from the Department of Correction about its use of lethal injection drugs.” She said she spoke in opposition to the new secrecy rule.
“First, it undermines democratic participation on a matter of the highest public concern,” Cover said. Second, she said, it increases concerns about “botched or severely painful executions. Third, it undermines needed accountability for government actors who are carrying out the law. The death penalty is a matter of significant and legitimate public debate. Ultimately, the people of Idaho have determined that it is appropriate to have this punishment for the most serious of crimes. They reached that determination through the democratic process. … As a result of that democratic process, when the death penalty is carried out in this state, it is carried out in the name of the people of Idaho.”
“Now why does the source of the drugs matter?” Cover asked. “In recent years, as major pharmaceutical companies have stopped selling drugs for use in executions, states have faced shortages in lethal injection chemicals, and many states, including Idaho, have responded to these shortages by reducing public accountability and cloaking their execution practices in secrecy. This secrecy has allowed certain practices to take place nationwide that Idahoans may well be uncomfortable with. … We have seen botched and painful executions.”
She quoted U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Sotomayor, who wrote that Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol authorized “what may well be the chemical equivalent of being burned at the stake.”
“Second, we have seen improprieties and even illegal actions by government officials in order to access drugs,” Cover told the lawmakers. In 2011, the DEA seized execution drugs from at least six states, she said, and the FDA seized drugs headed to Arizona, Nebraska and Texas in 2015.
“Idahoans, whatever their view on the death penalty, have an interest in knowing how their officials are obtaining these drugs and how they are spending taxpayer dollars,” Cover testified. “Idaho has a deeply rooted ethic of open government and robust public debate. It is for this reason that we have a strong public records law. More than two years ago, I used that public records law to seek documents from the Department of Correction about its use and procurement of lethal injection drugs.” The court ruled in her favor, she noted, and also awarded attorney fees and imposed the bad-faith penalty.
“This finding demonstrated that the department lacked an appreciation of the importance of transparency and accountability, even where it was mandated by law,” Cover told the committees. “In response, it seems now the Board of Correction is seeking not to increase its transparency and accountability, but to limit it further.”
Kathy Griesmyer of the ACLU of Idaho also testified against the new rule provision, saying in part, “Secrecy rules leave the public in the dark.”
Burgess told the committees, in part, “Given the current status of the Cover vs. Idaho Board of Correction lawsuit pending before the Idaho Supreme Court, it may be premature to adopt this proposed rule until a ruling is made on the department’s appeal. In the interest of transparency and the public’s right to know surrounding executions in Idaho, the Idaho Press Club respectfully urges the committee to reject this temporary rule.”
However, both committees have now accepted it. Additional people had signed up to testify on the rule, but the committees cut off testimony because they ran out of time.