The Idaho Senate convened at 9:04 a.m. today for its organizational session; the House, also due to convene at 9, was running late. House members milled around in the central well of their chamber, most ignoring social distancing and very few wearing masks.
The business of the organizational session includes seating and swearing in all newly elected or re-elected lawmakers, voting on leadership, selecting seats in the chambers, and assignment of committee chairmanships and memberships. The session could run into Friday.