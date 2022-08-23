Michelle Stennett

Idaho Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press, file

The Idaho House and Senate Democratic caucuses have issued the following statement on today's special session announcement from Gov. Brad Little:

"Idaho Democratic lawmakers are excited about the prospect of finally giving a meaningful funding boost to education which is always a priority for Democrats, but are disappointed to see another revenue cut that prioritizes the wealthy and well-connected and corporations over working families.

